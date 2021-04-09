PEMRA renews licenses of 12 non-commercial radio stations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :In its 163rd Authority meeting, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Friday renewed licenses of 12 non-commercial FM radio stations.

The renewed licenses belonged to educational institutions including Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro, Allama Iqbal University Islamabad, Fatima Jinnah Women University Rawalpindi, University of Karachi, National University of Modern Languages Islamabad, Punjab Institute of Language, Art and Culture Lahore, Hazara University |Mansehra, FG Margalla College for Women, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Visual academy Peshawar, University of Peshawar, The University of Punjab Lahore, and Dawah Academy International Islamic University Islamabad, said a press release issued here.

The authority also gave approval for issuance of "R category" cable television licenses for suburbs of city areas.

The authority also accorded approval to issuance of licenses for educational purposes on non-commercial basis to Punjab Institute of Language, Art and Culture in Rawalpindi and Multan.

Morevoer, the meeting gave approval to issuance of internet Protocol tv distribution license to Messer's Fariha Network (pvt) Limited Karachi in Karachi Telecom region.

The meeting also gave approval to revised budget expenditure of PEMRA for year 2020-2021 and budget proposals for 2021-2022.

The meeting was chaired by PEMRA Chairman Muhammad Salim Baig and attended by Secretary Information and Broadcasting Shahera Shahid, Secretary interior, Yousuf Naseem, Chairman FBR Javed Ghani, Chairman PTA Maj Gen (retd) Amir Azim Bajwa.

PEMRA Member Sindh Safia Malik, Member Balochistan Farha Azeem Shah, Member Punjab Faisal Sher Khan,Member KPK Muhammad Arifain, Member Federal Capital Syed Husain Abu Zar Pirzada and Executive Member Ashfaq Jumani also attended the meeting.