UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PEMRA Renews Virtual University's TV Channels' License

Umer Jamshaid 14 seconds ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 08:54 PM

PEMRA renews Virtual University's TV Channels' license

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has renewed the license of Virtual TV (VTV) for next 15 years in non-commercial education category

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has renewed the license of Virtual tv (VTV) for next 15 years in non-commercial education category.

Virtual University of Pakistan operates 4 free-to-air television channels.

Recently two of its channels VTV-3 and VTV-4 were awarded renewed licenses in a ceremony held here at the PEMRA Head Quarter, said a news release issued here on Wednesday.

PEMRA Chairman Muhammad Saleem Baig handed the licenses to VUTV General Manager Baber Ali.

Matters pertaining to mutual interests were discussed and GM, VUTV thanked the PEMRA for continued support.

It is worth mentioning here that VUTV is the only television network of the country that produces and imparts high quality video academic contents to the masses and provides a platform to promote a culture of learning and education.

Since last 15 years, VU TV is providing educational content to youth of the country after being awarded non-commercial Education Category license.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Media TV General Motors

Recent Stories

Over 1,000 get coronavirus at Sri Lanka factory th ..

16 seconds ago

Central Punjab strong contenders for Second XI Nat ..

18 seconds ago

'My lucky place': Kvitova to face Kenin in first R ..

19 seconds ago

Poultry farmers' problems to be resolved on priori ..

21 seconds ago

UN refugee chief tests positive for Covid-19

3 minutes ago

Flight Recorders of Crashed An-26 Decrypted - Ukra ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.