ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has renewed the license of Virtual tv (VTV) for next 15 years in non-commercial education category.

Virtual University of Pakistan operates 4 free-to-air television channels.

Recently two of its channels VTV-3 and VTV-4 were awarded renewed licenses in a ceremony held here at the PEMRA Head Quarter, said a news release issued here on Wednesday.

PEMRA Chairman Muhammad Saleem Baig handed the licenses to VUTV General Manager Baber Ali.

Matters pertaining to mutual interests were discussed and GM, VUTV thanked the PEMRA for continued support.

It is worth mentioning here that VUTV is the only television network of the country that produces and imparts high quality video academic contents to the masses and provides a platform to promote a culture of learning and education.

Since last 15 years, VU TV is providing educational content to youth of the country after being awarded non-commercial Education Category license.