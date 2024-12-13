PEMRA resolves 390 complaints against TV channels in the last two years, Senate told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar stated on Friday that Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has resolved 390 complaints about entertainment and news channels in the last two years.

During the question hour in the Senate session, Tarar responded to questions from Senator Haji Hidayatullah Khan, Senator Dinesh Kumar, Senator Shibli Faraz, and Rubina Kaim Khani, stating that the Council of complaints is operational.

The complaints include issues related to broadcast content and violations of the code of conduct, he said adding that tv channels have faced fines, and disciplinary actions have been imposed on them, covering both news and entertainment channels.

He stated that the government is committed to ensuring merit and transparency in all sectors. He also mentioned that watching TV is a healthier activity for children compared to using mobile phones.

APP/szm-raz