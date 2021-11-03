(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Wednesday renewed M/S Information System Corporation (ISC), Karachi's permission for landing rights of CNN, a foreign tv channel.

The decision to this effect was taken in 166th meeting of the authority which was chaired by Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Chairman Aslam Baig, said a news release.

The authority approved the application of M/S Bells Entertainment private limited Lahore for change in management and transfer of its shares. The company has already had permission of landing right for foreign channels, Minimax and A-1 TV.

Moreover, the forum gave additional time to M/S Fast Broadcasting Services (SMC private) limited Lahore for starting broadcasting of satellite TV channel.

The meeting also accorded approval for amendment in hotel licensing policy, which would move to the federal government for ratification.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Information and Braodcasting Shahera Shahid, Chairman Federal board of Revenue, Dr Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed, Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, Major General (Retd.) Amir Azeem Bajwa, Member Federal Capital Syed Abuzar Pirzada, Member Sindh Safia Malik, Member Balochistan Farah Azeem Shah, Member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Aarfeen and Executive Member PEMRA Ashfaq Jamani.