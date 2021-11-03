UrduPoint.com

PEMRA Revalidates MS ISC's Permission For CNN Landing Rights

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 28 seconds ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 11:49 PM

PEMRA revalidates MS ISC's permission for CNN landing rights

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Wednesday renewed M/S Information System Corporation (ISC), Karachi's permission for landing rights of CNN, a foreign TV channel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Wednesday renewed M/S Information System Corporation (ISC), Karachi's permission for landing rights of CNN, a foreign tv channel.

The decision to this effect was taken in 166th meeting of the authority which was chaired by Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Chairman Aslam Baig, said a news release.

The authority approved the application of M/S Bells Entertainment private limited Lahore for change in management and transfer of its shares. The company has already had permission of landing right for foreign channels, Minimax and A-1 TV.

Moreover, the forum gave additional time to M/S Fast Broadcasting Services (SMC private) limited Lahore for starting broadcasting of satellite TV channel.

The meeting also accorded approval for amendment in hotel licensing policy, which would move to the federal government for ratification.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Information and Braodcasting Shahera Shahid, Chairman Federal board of Revenue, Dr Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed, Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, Major General (Retd.) Amir Azeem Bajwa, Member Federal Capital Syed Abuzar Pirzada, Member Sindh Safia Malik, Member Balochistan Farah Azeem Shah, Member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Aarfeen and Executive Member PEMRA Ashfaq Jamani.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Lahore Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Hotel Company Farah FBR Media TV Government

Recent Stories

King, Queen of the Netherlands visit high tech str ..

King, Queen of the Netherlands visit high tech strawberry farm in Al Ain

34 minutes ago
 UAE, Spain seek ways to increase collaboration in ..

UAE, Spain seek ways to increase collaboration in life sciences sector

35 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed visits pavilions of UAE, Saudi Ar ..

Hamdan bin Zayed visits pavilions of UAE, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Bahrain at Expo ..

1 hour ago
 Farogh Naseem chairs meeting regarding anti-rape l ..

Farogh Naseem chairs meeting regarding anti-rape law

27 seconds ago
 HEC grants permission to SU to continue MA, M.Com ..

HEC grants permission to SU to continue MA, M.Com (External) Programme

28 seconds ago
 First cargo consignment from Ubekistan arrives via ..

First cargo consignment from Ubekistan arrives via Torkham border

31 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.