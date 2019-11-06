PEMRA submits press conference transcript of Dr Firdous in Islamabad High Court

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Wednesday submitted transcript of press conference of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan in the Islamabad High Court in the contempt of court case

The eight-paged transcript of the press conference held on October 29, was submitted in the IHC Registrar Office.

PEMRA also submitted compact disk of the press conference.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) had directed Dr Firdous to submit its response till Saturday.