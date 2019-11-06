UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PEMRA Submits Press Conference Transcript Of Dr Firdous In Islamabad High Court

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 09:47 PM

PEMRA submits press conference transcript of Dr Firdous in Islamabad High Court

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Wednesday submitted transcript of press conference of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan in the Islamabad High Court in the contempt of court case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Wednesday submitted transcript of press conference of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan in the Islamabad High Court in the contempt of court case.

The eight-paged transcript of the press conference held on October 29, was submitted in the IHC Registrar Office.

PEMRA also submitted compact disk of the press conference.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) had directed Dr Firdous to submit its response till Saturday.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Contempt Of Court Firdous Ashiq Awan October Islamabad High Court Media

Recent Stories

National Assembly body for CCI meeting to take up ..

3 minutes ago

Former UK House Speaker Bercow Calls Brexit Countr ..

3 minutes ago

Record revenue generation registered in first quar ..

3 minutes ago

Court grants permission for recording statement of ..

3 minutes ago

UN Secretary-General Places UNRWA's Krahenbuhl on ..

8 minutes ago

DG Rawalpindi Development Authority advises public ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.