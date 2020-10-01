PEMRA suspends 7News license for airing transmission in Urdu language

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Thursday suspended the license of 7News television channel for airing transmissions in Urdu language

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Thursday suspended the license of 7News television channel for airing transmissions in urdu language. The channel was issued license of regional languages category on July 14, 2020 under which it was allowed to broadcast its transmission only in Punjabi and other regional languages, but it violated the license terms and conditions by airing the content in Urdu.

PEMRA has suspended the license after issuing several notices to the channel, said a news release.