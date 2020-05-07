PEMRA suspends Neo TV licence with immediate effect

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority ( PEMRA) on Wednesday suspended the licence of Neo TV for non- compliance of terms and conditions of the licence and orders of the authority, said a press release issued here

PEMRA had directed the management of the channel to stop violation of licence category by airing news and current affairs content in contravention of PEMRA laws and revert back to approved programming content i.e entertainment as per terms and conditions of the licence agreement.

However, the management of the channel challenged the PEMRA decision in Islamabad High Court.

The court rejected the channel management plea of change of category and upheld PEMRA decision.

The management of the channel was given an ample time to revert back to its approved entertainment programming but it failed to do so and continued violating PEMRA laws and the IHC orders.

PEMRA issued the final determination order on April 28, directing the channel management to revert to its approved programming but it failed to comply.

Due to non compliance of the orders, the PEMRA has now suspended the licence of Fun Infotainment Pvt Ltd i.e. Neo TV channel.