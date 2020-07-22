UrduPoint.com
PEMRA Taking Action On Telecast Of Indian Channels In Country

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 11:49 PM

PEMRA taking action on telecast of Indian channels in country

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority's (PEMRA) field staff has taken action on dissemination of Indian Television Channels in the provinces of Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority's (PEMRA) field staff has taken action on dissemination of Indian Television Channels in the provinces of Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan.

This drive was in continuation of Chairman PEMRA's orders, said a press release issued here Wednesday.

PEMRA Regional Offices including Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Sukkur, Hyderabad, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa South & North, Quetta & Gilgit Baltistan under the supervision of Regional General Managers have inspected different cable operators in their respective regions.

Teams of regional offices inspected different cable operators in their respective regions and confiscated equipment being used in relaying of Indian channels namely ZEE TV, Zing, Soft Box, Sony, Colours, Nick Hindi, A1, Mega Movies, Cinemax etc by various Cable tv Networks. Moreover, the illegal channels were immediately closed, equipment was confiscated, show cause notices were issued and further punitive action would be taken after providing opportunity of personal hearings followed by imposition of fine, issuance of censure, cancellation/ revocation of licenses.

PEMRA enforcement teams have seized 650 receivers, 25 Transmitters, 4 CD players, 15 CPUs, 3 Nodes and 12 USBs and 5 modulators from the cable operators who were found involved in distribution of illegal channels, insertions of Indian content in their In-House CD channels.

It is pertinent to mention here that PEMRA has been pursuing zero tolerance policy towards distribution of illegal/ Indian channels/indecent content. The cable operators are constantly being sensitized against the illegal Satellite TV channels including that of Indian origin banned by the PEMRA and the Hon'ble Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Chairman PEMRA Saleem Baig appreciated the efforts of field staff and emphasized that the drive against Indian channels, C-Line and Magic Boxes may be conducted more effectively and rigorously as Indian content/channels are destructive and against our cultural, religious and social norms.

