PEMRA to hold bidding for FM Radio licenses on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) will hold bidding to issue FM radio licenses for the merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and Buner District.

According to a news release, the bidding process was scheduled to take place on Thursday, January 25, 2024, at 10:30am at PEMRA Headquarters.