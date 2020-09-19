PEMRA to take action if Nawaz Sharif’s address to APC aired on TVs, says Shahbaz Gill

(@fidahassanain)

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill has questioned that how is it possible for a fugitive person to take part in political activities and deliver speeches.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 19th, 2020) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill warned that Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) would take action if former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s address to All Parties Conference (APC) was aired.

He wrote: “Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) will take action and other legal options will also be used if fugitive Nawaz Sharif’s address to All Parties Conference (APC) is aired.

How is this possible that an absconder takes part in political activities and delivers speeches? Sharif family cannot do anything but lying and they have also lied about Nawaz Sharif’s health,”.

Earlier, a tv anchor claimed that Nawaz Sharif would take part in APC and other important virtual meetings through the video link.

The Opposition parties’ leaders used strict language against the government in Pakistan Bar Council’s All parties conference.