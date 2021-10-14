PEMRA urges cable operators to observe rules

Pakistan Electronic Media Regularity Authority (PEMRA) Chairman Muhammad Saleem Baig Thursday visited here

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Electronic Media Regularity Authority (PEMRA) Chairman Muhammad Saleem Baig Thursday visited here.

He went to PEMRA offices in district Faisalabad and Sargodha and discussed matters of professional nature with Regional General Manager Faisalabad Hafiz Muhammad Junaid.

He urged for making the offices more effective for developing the professional relationships with all stakeholders and ensuring implementation of PEMRA rules especially electronic media ethics.

He also urged the officers and staff for effective transmission of messages of public interests and their broadcasting.

Chairman also held meeting with representatives of cable operators of Faisalabad and discussed the apprehensions about digitalization and informed them about important points of the government of Pakistan's national digitalization policy.

He also informed the cable operators about the government financial assistance programme continued under Kamyab Jawan programme.

He urged the cable operators to observe PEMRA rules and close down all illegal channels and avoid crossing the limits of airing foreign material on CD channels.

He said that it was the responsibility of cable operators to play their role in character building of the society and safeguarding the social values.

He also directed officers for preparing training programmes about technological advancement. He said that PEMRA license holders must be facilitated by utilizing all resources.

Director General (Operation Distribution) Javed Iqbal, Director General (Public Relations) Muhmmad Tahir, Incharge PEMRA Regional Office Faisalabad Hafiz Muhammad Junaid, Deputy General Manager Waqas Ahmed were also accompanied.