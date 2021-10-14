UrduPoint.com

PEMRA Urges Cable Operators To Observe Rules

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 09:33 PM

PEMRA urges cable operators to observe rules

Pakistan Electronic Media Regularity Authority (PEMRA) Chairman Muhammad Saleem Baig Thursday visited here

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Electronic Media Regularity Authority (PEMRA) Chairman Muhammad Saleem Baig Thursday visited here.

He went to PEMRA offices in district Faisalabad and Sargodha and discussed matters of professional nature with Regional General Manager Faisalabad Hafiz Muhammad Junaid.

He urged for making the offices more effective for developing the professional relationships with all stakeholders and ensuring implementation of PEMRA rules especially electronic media ethics.

He also urged the officers and staff for effective transmission of messages of public interests and their broadcasting.

Chairman also held meeting with representatives of cable operators of Faisalabad and discussed the apprehensions about digitalization and informed them about important points of the government of Pakistan's national digitalization policy.

He also informed the cable operators about the government financial assistance programme continued under Kamyab Jawan programme.

He urged the cable operators to observe PEMRA rules and close down all illegal channels and avoid crossing the limits of airing foreign material on CD channels.

He said that it was the responsibility of cable operators to play their role in character building of the society and safeguarding the social values.

He also directed officers for preparing training programmes about technological advancement. He said that PEMRA license holders must be facilitated by utilizing all resources.

Director General (Operation Distribution) Javed Iqbal, Director General (Public Relations) Muhmmad Tahir, Incharge PEMRA Regional Office Faisalabad Hafiz Muhammad Junaid, Deputy General Manager Waqas Ahmed were also accompanied.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Sargodha Media All Government

Recent Stories

Govt to complete its democratic tenure: Farrukh Ha ..

Govt to complete its democratic tenure: Farrukh Habib

1 minute ago
 Officials in 3 Myanmar Townships Order All America ..

Officials in 3 Myanmar Townships Order All Americans to Leave - State Dept.

1 minute ago
 Over 3.36m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 3.36m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

1 minute ago
 Development work in backward areas is priority: Ar ..

Development work in backward areas is priority: Arslan

3 minutes ago
 DC directs to conduct fire safety audit of commerc ..

DC directs to conduct fire safety audit of commercial buildings

4 minutes ago
 Angela Aggeler visits Wazir Khan Mosque

Angela Aggeler visits Wazir Khan Mosque

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.