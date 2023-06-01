UrduPoint.com

PEMRA Urges Media Boycott Of Those Responsible For May 9 Violence

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 01, 2023 | 01:06 PM

PEMRA urges media boycott of those responsible for May 9 violence

In a set of regulations issued for all television channels, PEMRA outlined the freedom of expression that citizens can exercise under normal circumstances, but emphasized the prohibition of statements that incite violence, hatred, and pose a threat to societal peace.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 1st, 2023) The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has called on the media to boycott individuals accountable for the violent incidents on May 9.

The responsibility of maintaining peace lies with law enforcement agencies, and authorities possess the right to take necessary actions in this regard.

The responsibility of maintaining peace lies with law enforcement agencies, and authorities possess the right to take necessary actions in this regard.

PEMRA highlighted the grave impact of the May 9 riots, which endangered lives and caused damage to state buildings and military installations.

It further stated that a specific political party engaged in anti-state activities while attempts were made to foster animosity towards the state and its institutions.

Earlier, the Supreme Court ruled that PEMRA lacks the legal authority to suspend the license of any tv channel, referring to Section 13 of the PEMRA ordinance, which clearly restricts the Chairman or any individual from suspending a license.

It is worth mentioning that PEMRA recently imposed a ban on the live and recorded speeches and press conferences of former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman, Imran Khan, on all satellite TV channels with immediate effect.

