PEMRA urges UPA to improve teleplays content

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Chairman Salim Baig Thursday urged the United Producers Association (UPA) to follow the PEMRA electronic media code of conduct 2015 in the upcoming drama serials being produced by various production houses.

He said this during a meeting with a UPA delegation led by its chairman Hassan Zia in Karachi, said a press release issued here.

The PEMRA chairman apprised the delegation about the reservations of the general public about the content of deletion channels.

The meeting discussed how to address the complaints raised by the people on Pakistan Citizen Portal regarding central themes and various characters of the teleplays against the religious and social values by improving the standard of the content.

The delegation comprised UPA vice president Nabeel Zafar, secretary Zeeshan, Ateeqa Odho, Laila Zubairi, Faisal Quershi, Barkat Ali and Mukhtar.