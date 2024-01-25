PEN Calls On Caretaker Minister For IC&TE, Discusses Issues Of Private Schools
Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2024 | 05:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) A delegation of private educational institutions organisation ‘Private Education Network' on Thursday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Newly Merged Districts Affairs, Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Dr Aamer Abdullah here at his office and discussed issues related to private educational institutions.
The delegation was comprised of Vice Presidents of the organisation and members of the Private Schools Regulatory Authority Fazlullah Daudzai and Syed Anas Takreem Kakakhel, office bearers of the organisation from Nowshera district Qazi Fazal Hakeem, Rashid Maqbool and Noorshad.
Special Secretary Elementary and Secondary Education Department, Samar Gul, Managing Director Private Schools Regulatory Authority Tanzila Sabahat and other officials of the education department were also present on the occasion.
The representatives of the delegation apprised the caretaker minister about certain issues being faced by private institutions pertaining to education boards and departments of private schools.
On this occasion, the caretaker minister directed the concerned officials for taking all possible steps for the resolution of their problems. He said that PSRA should facilitate in procedure of taxes adopted for private educational institutions and PSRA should also summon the committee meeting for resolving issue of the fee grading mechanism. He directed the concerned quarters to take steps for bringing equal examination registration fee of the students of public and private institutions through various boards. He said that the concerned department should issue orders to the boards to organize the elections of the 'board of Governors' and instructed them to take action in case of violation.
APP/aqk
Recent Stories
Turkey's central bank lifts key rate one last time to 45%
KP-EZDMC arranges awareness session regarding BoK’s scheme
Administration of Data Darbar Hospital entrusted to Anti-Narcotics Force
Imran Khan rules out talks’ possibility with anyone for power
Saeeda Imtiaz opens up about marriage plans
Gold price goes down by Rs1400 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan, Switzerland agree to continue cooperation in all areas of mutual inter ..
Pakistan is most attractive investment destination for US investors: Masood
PITB Conducts e-Procurement Training for Punjab Police Department in Collaborati ..
Realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All-New Note Series
USA based GoMeat Launches Services in Pakistan. Collaborates with UAE Haqq.Netwo ..
IHC restores DCs authority to issue MPO
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM condoles over demise or ex-NA Speaker Elahi Bux Soomro6 minutes ago
-
BISP imparts training to 7,000 deserving beneficiaries under 'digital & financial literacy initiativ ..6 minutes ago
-
KEMU students visit M&CH at IPH16 minutes ago
-
Education termed key to progress, prosperity16 minutes ago
-
DC reviews the training process16 minutes ago
-
CM condemns firing at Election Commissioner Office Turbat26 minutes ago
-
PHC dismisses PTI petition seeking general election under judiciary supervision26 minutes ago
-
PFA imposes Rs 43.1m fine on milkmen last month26 minutes ago
-
Administration of Data Darbar Hospital entrusted to Anti-Narcotics Force13 minutes ago
-
PTA raids against illegal internet service provider36 minutes ago
-
Training session with regard to upcoming General Elections held46 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan rules out talks’ possibility with anyone for power48 minutes ago