PEN Calls On Caretaker Minister For IC&TE, Discusses Issues Of Private Schools

Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2024 | 05:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) A delegation of private educational institutions organisation ‘Private Education Network' on Thursday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Newly Merged Districts Affairs, Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Dr Aamer Abdullah here at his office and discussed issues related to private educational institutions.

The delegation was comprised of Vice Presidents of the organisation and members of the Private Schools Regulatory Authority Fazlullah Daudzai and Syed Anas Takreem Kakakhel, office bearers of the organisation from Nowshera district Qazi Fazal Hakeem, Rashid Maqbool and Noorshad.

Special Secretary Elementary and Secondary Education Department, Samar Gul, Managing Director Private Schools Regulatory Authority Tanzila Sabahat and other officials of the education department were also present on the occasion.

The representatives of the delegation apprised the caretaker minister about certain issues being faced by private institutions pertaining to education boards and departments of private schools.

On this occasion, the caretaker minister directed the concerned officials for taking all possible steps for the resolution of their problems. He said that PSRA should facilitate in procedure of taxes adopted for private educational institutions and PSRA should also summon the committee meeting for resolving issue of the fee grading mechanism. He directed the concerned quarters to take steps for bringing equal examination registration fee of the students of public and private institutions through various boards. He said that the concerned department should issue orders to the boards to organize the elections of the 'board of Governors' and instructed them to take action in case of violation.

