PEN Distributes Ration, PPE Among Needy Families, Health Professionals

Fri 24th July 2020

PEN distributes ration, PPE among needy families, health professionals

Progressive Education Network (PEN), a non-governmental organization (NGO), distributed ration to 11,100 needy families while Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) were provided to medical professionals of 117 hospitals in 54 cities across the country so far during the COVID-19 pandemic

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, the ration has been distributed among the needy families of students at 191 schools in 15 districts under PEN while PPE to medical professionals and health workers of 117 hospitals in 54 cities since April 3.

'The medical supplies include 29,001 suits, 4,390 gowns, 46,203 surgical masks, 8,997 N95 masks, 83,547 gloves, 3,170 goggles and 1,161 shields, hand sanitizers and mineral water," it said.

The PEN also arranged 9 ventilators to preserve human lives during the deadly pandemic.

The PEN has thanked the support of compassionate and generous sponsors and donors who contributed in the mammoth task of helping the needy and the destitute who faced financial challenges during the coronavirus pandemic.

The PEN has urged the philanthropists to contribute through cash and in kind to help the suffering humanity in these testing times besides playing their role in containing the deadly virus.

