Pen Mightier Than Sword: DG GDA

Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Pen mightier than sword: DG GDA

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Director General Gwadar Development Authority Mujib-ur- Rahman Qambrani has said that today's advancement has proved that the pen is mightier than the sword.

"The role of Gwadar University will be more important in meeting the manpower needs in the future," he said during his visit to Gwadar University on Friday.

He underlined the need for acquiring education and stressed that students should focus on education.

DG GDA noted that government would pay semester fee for five poor and needy students of Gwadar district, 1,00000 cash prize for university topper and 50,000 for extracurricular activities of the Gwadar University.

He further said that the global and regional status of Gwadar has increased the importance of the university.

"In view of the importance and need here, higher and quality education is indispensable," "When we talk about making Gwadar a future economic hub and a developed city, the graduates from here will be leading the workforce, he said, adding that this would not be possible without training and education.

In today's world of modern and fast science and technology, qualifications are more important than degrees, he maintained.

