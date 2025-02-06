PEN Opposes Postponement Of Board Exams
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2025 | 06:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The Private Education Network (PEN) has raised concerns over the postponement of board examinations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, warning that delays in intermediate exams could hinder students’ chances of securing admission to Federal and other provincial universities.
In a joint statement issued here on Thursday, PEN’s acting provincial president, Haroon Niazi, and general secretary, Tahir Amin, stressed that postponing exams during Ramadan would have serious consequences, particularly for university admissions.
They noted that most higher education institutions depend on board exam results for admissions and any delay in result announcements could cause students to miss out on the process.
The PEN representatives further pointed out that many scholarships require timely results and postponements could disqualify students from crucial financial aid opportunities.
They also highlighted that Ramadan will fall in March for the next three years, arguing that postponing exams for this reason is not a practical decision.
Moreover, they warned that uncertainty around exams could increase students’ mental stress, potentially affecting their academic performance.
Students aspiring to study abroad may also face difficulties due to delayed results, they added.
Expressing disappointment, PEN questioned, “Do the children of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa not have the right to study in universities across the country?”
They suggested that the Chief Minister may have been misled on the issue and urged education officials to make informed decisions based on ground realities.
To prevent academic disruptions, PEN strongly recommended that board examinations be conducted in March as scheduled, ensuring students' futures remain secure.
