PEN protests transfer of examination centres from private educational institutions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) The Provincial Cabinet meeting of the Private Education Network (PEN) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was held under the chairmanship of President Muhammad Saleem Khan, where strong reservations were expressed over the government’s decision to abolish examination centers in private educational institutions and shift them to public schools.

Provincial General Secretary Arsalan Khan Sadozai and other cabinet members attended the meeting. The PEN leadership unanimously rejected this government decision, terming it unfair to private educational institutions and students.

President Muhammad Saleem Khan stated that abolishing examination centers in private institutions is an anti-education move that will create difficulties for thousands of students and their parents. He said this step would divide the education system and contradict the principles of a uniform education system.

He further added that it was shocking that this decision was made just ten days before the exams, which could lead to chaos.

PEN leaders expressed concerns that the lack of adequate facilities for private school students in public schools would negatively impact the educational environment.

Provincial General Secretary Arsalan Sadozai emphasized that a transparent and fair mechanism should be adopted. Highlighting the issues faced by students in the southern districts, he stated that in terrorism-affected areas, forcing students to travel long distances for exams would further endanger their safety.

PEN Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s leadership demanded that the government immediately withdraw its decision to abolish private educational institutions’ examination centers and consult all stakeholders to ensure a transparent examination process. Otherwise, private educational institutions would be compelled to resort to protests, and the government would be held fully responsible for the consequences.