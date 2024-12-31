Open Menu

PEN Rejects Extension Of Winter Vacation

Faizan Hashmi Published December 31, 2024 | 03:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) The Private Education Network (PEN) has rejected the decision of the provincial government to extend winter vacations until January 6, calling it an education-hostile measure.

Speaking to journalists, PEN’s provincial president, Muhammad Saleem Khan, and General Secretary, Tahir Amin Khan on Tuesday criticized the move, saying that while annual matriculation exams were approaching, extending the holidays was illogical.

They termed the move to jeopardize the students' futures.

They pointed out that in European countries, where cold weather and snow persist throughout the year, educational activities continue without interruption. These policies contribute to their progress in the education sector.

According to PEN, the extension of holidays disrupts teachers’ ability to complete syllabus on time, further hampering the educational process.

They suggested that instead of extending winter vacation the education department should have adjusted school timings.

The emphasized that the weather was comparatively better in most parts of KP and the education department should have consulted the meteorological department before issuing a notification.

PEN appealed to the Minister of Education to involve the private education sector in the decision-making process to make the future of students secure.

