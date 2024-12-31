PEN Rejects Extension Of Winter Vacations, Calls For Sensible Educational Policies
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 31, 2024 | 04:50 PM
HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) The Private Education Network (PEN) Tuesday has voiced strong opposition to the KP government's decision to extend winter vacations until January 6, terming it an "anti-education" measure that disregards ground realities.
Highlighting the urgency of the matter, PEN's provincial president, Muhammad Saleem Khan, criticized the timing of the decision, noting that annual matriculation exams are fast approaching. He questioned the wisdom of extending holidays during such a critical academic period, asserting that it reflects poorly on the government’s priorities.
“Even in European countries, where harsh winters and snowfall persist throughout the year, educational activities continue uninterrupted,” Khan stated while speaking to journalists. “It is due to such practical policies that these nations excel in education.
In contrast, extending holidays here not only disrupts the completion of course curricula but also undermines the efforts of dedicated teachers.”
Khan suggested that instead of prolonging holidays, the government could have opted for adjusting school timings to address weather-related challenges. He warned that such arbitrary decisions risk jeopardizing students’ futures without offering any tangible benefits.
PEN also urged the Minister of Education to involve the private education sector in policymaking, emphasizing its pivotal role in shouldering half of the state’s educational responsibilities. “Collaborative efforts are essential to ensure a brighter and more secure future for the children of our nation,” Khan concluded.
