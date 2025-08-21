Open Menu

PEN Seeks Financial Aid For Flood Damaged Schools

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2025 | 05:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The Private education Network (PEN) on Thursday urged the Private Schools Regulatory Authority (PSRA) to allocate emergency funds for private schools severely affected by the recent floods.

Referring to an official report on flood-related damages, it said that a total of 29 private schools in Swat and Buner districts have been heavily impacted.

The report highlights that 17 schools in Swat and 12 in Buner sustained structural damage.

Several buildings developed cracks, while classrooms, libraries, computer labs, and staff rooms were destroyed. Furniture, computers, and other essential equipment were also rendered unusable. Schools in Bajaur district have likewise reported damage.

It said that the 24th meeting of the PSRA is scheduled on August 22 under the chairmanship of the Secretary of Education. PEN has requested that the plight of the flood-affected schools be placed on the agenda for urgent consideration.

Speaking to media, PEN’s provincial president, Muhammad Saleem Khan, stressed that the floods had not only claimed lives and damaged property but also devastated educational institutions.

He called on the Secretary of Education to immediately conduct a comprehensive survey of the affected schools and provide financial support to ensure that the academic process continues without further disruption.

