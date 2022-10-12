PEN stages protest against attack on school van in Swat

(@FahadShabbir)

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) ::Private education Network (PEN) Wednesday staged a demonstration to protest against attack of miscreants on a school van in Swat.

The demonstration was participated by large number of private school owners, principals and teachers.

Holding placards and chanting slogans, protestors demanded of government to arrest perpetrators of the incident and brought them to court of law.

They denounced attack on innocent children and urged the civil society to help private school owners for enhancing security of educational institutions.