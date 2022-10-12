UrduPoint.com

PEN Stages Protest Against Attack On School Van In Swat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 12, 2022 | 07:06 PM

PEN stages protest against attack on school van in Swat

Private Education Network (PEN) Wednesday staged a demonstration to protest against attack of miscreants on a school van in Swat

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) ::Private education Network (PEN) Wednesday staged a demonstration to protest against attack of miscreants on a school van in Swat.

The demonstration was participated by large number of private school owners, principals and teachers.

Holding placards and chanting slogans, protestors demanded of government to arrest perpetrators of the incident and brought them to court of law.

They denounced attack on innocent children and urged the civil society to help private school owners for enhancing security of educational institutions.

Related Topics

Attack Protest Education Swat Civil Society Van Peruvian Nuevo Sol Government Court

Recent Stories

Abbottabad police continues awareness campaign to ..

Abbottabad police continues awareness campaign to prevent child abuse

27 seconds ago
 Rawalpindi Development Authority directs authoriti ..

Rawalpindi Development Authority directs authorities concerned to take action ag ..

29 seconds ago
 Cyprus to Strip 10 More People of Illegally Issued ..

Cyprus to Strip 10 More People of Illegally Issued Citizenship - State Media

1 minute ago
 JUI-F candidate for bye-election as per schedule i ..

JUI-F candidate for bye-election as per schedule in NA-45

1 minute ago
 IGP reviews performance of Sahiwal region

IGP reviews performance of Sahiwal region

1 minute ago
 First fleet of 20 coaches from China to reach Paki ..

First fleet of 20 coaches from China to reach Pakistan in October: NA told

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.