UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PEN To Improve Facilities In Its Adopted Model Schools:CEO

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 04:06 PM

PEN to improve facilities in its adopted model schools:CEO

Chief Executive Officer Progressive Education Network (PEN) Dr Najeeb Khan on Monday visited different adopted Model Schools in Bhara Kahu and inquired about the missing facilities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer Progressive education Network (PEN) Dr Najeeb Khan on Monday visited different adopted Model Schools in Bhara Kahu and inquired about the missing facilities .

During the meetings with the heads and teachers of different schools at Bhara Kahu ,Dr Najeeb was briefed about the problems and difficulties faced by them in schools.

He vowed to improve facilities in the schools as soon as possible.

He also interacted with students and visited Science Labs and IT / Computer Labs and shared tips for the improvements of Labs.

The heads of schools highlighted their issues and asked for provision of equipments for science labs, furniture for classrooms and up-gradation of water filtration plants in the schools.

The CEO visited Sohail Aslam Shaheed Model school for Boys (I-X), Yasir Iqbal Shaheed Model School for Boys (I-VIII), Kot Hathial, Islamabad Model School for Boys (I-V), Mangial, Bhara Kahu, and assured to address their problems by providing maximum facilities to the students and teachers.

In line with the PEN's initiative to establish "PEN Nursery Corners" in the schools to highlight the importance of plants and providing healthy activity, the CEO also planted saplings in "PEN Nursery Corners" in the schools.

Related Topics

Islamabad Martyrs Shaheed Education Water Peruvian Nuevo Sol

Recent Stories

Trump claims good relations with Pak, hopes reduct ..

12 minutes ago

'China, Pakistan are true friends and brothers sha ..

1 minute ago

Germany's CDU to decide on Merkel successor in Apr ..

1 minute ago

Iraq shuts border crossing with Kuwait over corona ..

1 minute ago

Paris Saint-German beat Bordeaux 4-3 in global fes ..

1 minute ago

15 countries tighten travel restrictions on S. Kor ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.