PEN under SECP distributes ration among 11,000 families during COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Progressive education Network (PEN) has distributed ration among 11,100 needy families so far during the novel coronavirus.

Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) had also been provided to medical professionals of 117 hospitals in 54 cities across the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According a press release issued here on Friday, the ration had been distributed among the needy families of students at 191 schools in 15 districts under PEN while PPEs to had been provided to medical professionals and health workers of 117 hospitals in 54 cities since April 3.

'The medical supplies include 29,001 suits, 4,390 gowns, 46,203 surgical masks, 8,997 N95 masks, 83,547 gloves, 3,170 goggles and 1,161 shields, hand sanitizers and mineral water", it said.

It is to mention here that PEN was a non profitable company registered under Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

PEN also arranged nine ventilators in an attempt to preserve human lives during the deadly pandemic.

The company has thanked the support of compassionate and generous sponsors and donors who contributed in the mammoth task of helping the needy and the destitute who faced financial challenges during the coronavirus pandemic.

PEN has urged the philanthropists to contribute through cash and kind to help the suffering humanity and play their role in containing the deadly virus.