Penalists for steps to contain rising number of suicides in Mirpurkhas

Panelists at a live webinar here on Wednesday urged the government, civil society and social organizations to take notice of rising of suicides in Mirpurkhas region and called for immediate stringent steps and strategies to contain the trend

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Panelists at a live webinar here on Wednesday urged the government, civil society and social organizations to take notice of rising of suicides in Mirpurkhas region and called for immediate stringent steps and strategies to contain the trend.

The webinar was organized by the University of Sindh Jamshoro in collaboration with the Civil Society Support Programme (CSSP) on the theme "Growing suicidal trends in Mirpurkhas Region and Passive Society" via its official Facebook page.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat presided over the event while CSSP Chief Executive Officer Noor Muhammad Bajeer, Dr Zakiuddin Ahmed, PhD in Suicide Syndrome-FCPS, Deputy Commissioner Umerkot Nadeem-u-Rehman Memon, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abdullah Ahmed Tharparkar, Democratic Commission for Human Development (DCHD) Director Tanveer Jahan and Psychiatrist Dr. Shahnawaz Dal participated as the panelists.

The vice chancellor observed that suicide was an individual's protest against what happened to him or her against his or her will, choice or liking. There could be myriad of reasons behind the extreme step that might include, but might not be limited to poverty, injustice, unemployment, failure, marriage against will and other such indicators.

"Suicide is a global phenomenon with over 20 cases per second inclusive of most-developed world countries," he said, adding the alarming mortality could significantly be alleviated through personal and organizational intervention strategies offering the prospect subjects counselling and consultation.

Dr Burfat emphasized on increased research in the given syndrome and the establishment of a hotline consulting service under the slogan " Commit not Suicide -- First Consult Us" to remedy the social menace.

Noor Muhammad Bajeer observed that Mirpurkhas region comprised three districts of Mirpurkhas, Umer Kot and Tharparkar, where 54 suicide cases, including 20 male and 34 female, had been reported in a short span of time. He saw personal vendetta, clash of monetary interests, clan rivalry and property avarice as clandestine causes for the suicides and called fora research to demystify the circumstances.

Dr Zakiuddin Ahmed cited social, biological and stress factors as major causes behind the curse. He advocated dialogue as a way out of the malady.

Dr Shahnawaz Dal attributed the ailment to psychosis as a result of anxiety, depression, nausea and alienation terming them all curable yet neglected zones.

The SSP Tharparkar expressed deep concern over 60 suicide incidents in the district over the recent brief period. He largely held the misuse of social media responsible for the growing misery and called for cohesive, collaborative and concerted social measures to combat the monstrous trend.

The DCHD director stressed on the state's role towards mitigating the calamity, observing that more focus and funding needed to pour in from the government to effectively defeat the demon of suicide.

Deputy Commissioner Nadeem-u-Rehman Memon underlined steady rise in suicide ratio in the region quoting 50 cases in 2018, 72 in 2019 and 41 in the last five months. He said illegal borrowing and loaning trade was seemingly one of the major contributory causes behind the suicide evil.

The viewers in thousands put questions through the comments box option and dropped appreciative compliments greatly eulogizing the webinar.