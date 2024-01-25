Penalties, notices served to 986 violators of election conduct in KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) The District Monitoring Officers (DMOs) across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa received 986 complaints related to election conduct and issued warnings and notices besides imposing penalties on the contesting candidates.

According to official statistics issued here, a total of Rs 325,000 fine was imposed on the violators while 76 notices and 41 warnings were served.

It said that Rs 20,000 fine was imposed in Peshawar division. Similarly, DMOs imposed Rs 120,000 fine and issued 25 notices to 177 violators in the Malakand division.

As many as 75 violations were recorded in Hazara division, wherein 18 notices were issued to the violators and a Rs 80000 fine was imposed, it added.

In the Mardan division, 211 violations were reported, six notices were issued and a Rs 55000 penalty was imposed.

In Kohat division, the DMO took cognizance of 92 violations and issued 11 notices while imposing Rs 50,000.

The DMOs took notice of 90 violations in the Bannu division and served six notices in the DI Khan Division against 63 violations.