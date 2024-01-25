Penalties, Notices Served To 986 Violators Of Election Conduct In KP
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2024 | 02:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) The District Monitoring Officers (DMOs) across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa received 986 complaints related to election conduct and issued warnings and notices besides imposing penalties on the contesting candidates.
According to official statistics issued here, a total of Rs 325,000 fine was imposed on the violators while 76 notices and 41 warnings were served.
It said that Rs 20,000 fine was imposed in Peshawar division. Similarly, DMOs imposed Rs 120,000 fine and issued 25 notices to 177 violators in the Malakand division.
As many as 75 violations were recorded in Hazara division, wherein 18 notices were issued to the violators and a Rs 80000 fine was imposed, it added.
In the Mardan division, 211 violations were reported, six notices were issued and a Rs 55000 penalty was imposed.
In Kohat division, the DMO took cognizance of 92 violations and issued 11 notices while imposing Rs 50,000.
The DMOs took notice of 90 violations in the Bannu division and served six notices in the DI Khan Division against 63 violations.
Recent Stories
Realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All-New Note Series
USA based GoMeat Launches Services in Pakistan. Collaborates with UAE Haqq.Netwo ..
IHC restores DCs authority to issue MPO
POL prices are likely to go up during fortnightly review
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2024
Achakzai rejects Amnesty Intl's statement, says based on unverified claims
Mali gold mine collapse kills more than 70
Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update
Russia says Kyiv downed POW plane, no survivors
AIOU Opens 2-day expo, career counseling grand moot in Mirpur AJK
Argentines down tools in challenge to budget-slashing Milei
More Stories From Pakistan
-
USA based GoMeat Launches Services in Pakistan. Collaborates with UAE Haqq.Network - Announces Execu ..13 minutes ago
-
Drug peddlers held with narcotics17 minutes ago
-
Police foils drug supply attempt, one held17 minutes ago
-
Foolproof polling scheme prepared to ensure transparent elections37 minutes ago
-
Roadshow in Bangkok for Pakistan’s 300MW floating solar plants on Jan 2937 minutes ago
-
IHC restores DCs authority to issue MPO46 minutes ago
-
Teams formed to probe killings of govt officer, cop in Peshawar1 hour ago
-
APHC calls for int'l probe into Handwara and other January massacres in IIOJK1 hour ago
-
Crackdowns intensify in IIOJK as Indian Republic Day approaches1 hour ago
-
Teenager shot, injured over land dispute1 hour ago
-
ANF recovers 138 kg drugs in eight operations2 hours ago
-
DC for timely completion of land record computerization2 hours ago