Penalties suggested against Phata officials as DG MDA submits inquiry report to secretary housing

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :Director General (DG) Multan Development Authority (MDA) Qaisar Saleem has submitted an inquiry report to secretary housing south Punjab Javed Akhtar Mahmood suggesting penalties on thirteen (13) officials of Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (Phata) officials on accusations of illegal occupation of a residential building and charges of embezzlement.

Spokesman for Secretary housing said in a statement on Friday that the Secretary has summoned the thirteen Phata officials for personal hearing on Apr 14 including director Phata Tahir Ansari, deputy directors Tariq Javed, Shafiq Ur Rehman, Younis Mughal, Azhar Mughal and others.

Officials have been directed to appear in person without fail along with their statements.

Javed Akhtar Mahmood said that action for eradication of corruption would be taken without any discrimination to make the department corruption-free and promote transparency and merit, according to an official release.