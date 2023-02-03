UrduPoint.com

Penalty Imposed On Fertilizers Dealers On Profiteering

Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2023 | 03:00 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :A price control magistrate imposed penalties on two fertilizers dealers on charge of selling Urea at high profits for illegal gains on Friday.

Assistant Director Agriculture Kot Addu, Shabbir Ahmad, acting as price magistrate, inspected fertilizers dealers' shops in Kot Addu, Sinawan and adjoining areas and imposed Rs 20,000 penalty on fertilizers dealer Abdur Rafiq on charge of selling a bag of Urea for Rs 3100 in Sinawan.

In Kot Addu, he found Muhammad Tariq selling a urea bag at Rs 2900 and imposed Rs 25000 fine on him.

He said that profiteers and hoarders of fertilizers would not be allowed to exploit the poor farming community.

