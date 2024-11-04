Penalty laws have direct effects, these are connected with human rights: Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Law, and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Law, and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar has said that punishment and penalty laws have direct effects as these laws are connected with human rights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Law, and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar has said that punishment and penalty laws have direct effects as these laws are connected with human rights.

Speaking on the amendment bills of Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri during the session of the upper house on Monday, he said that laws are being enacted to prevent rape and to punish the accused across the country.

Steps have been taken to provide immediate medical care to the affected women, he added. He said that allowing private hospitals to issue certificates would create problems. He said that penal laws have direct effects.