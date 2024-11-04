Open Menu

Penalty Laws Have Direct Effects, These Are Connected With Human Rights: Federal Minister For Parliamentary Affairs, Law, And Justice Azam Nazir Tarar

Umer Jamshaid Published November 04, 2024 | 10:59 PM

Penalty laws have direct effects, these are connected with human rights: Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Law, and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Law, and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar has said that punishment and penalty laws have direct effects as these laws are connected with human rights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Law, and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar has said that punishment and penalty laws have direct effects as these laws are connected with human rights.

Speaking on the amendment bills of Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri during the session of the upper house on Monday, he said that laws are being enacted to prevent rape and to punish the accused across the country.

Steps have been taken to provide immediate medical care to the affected women, he added. He said that allowing private hospitals to issue certificates would create problems. He said that penal laws have direct effects.

Related Topics

Women

Recent Stories

Trump, Harris make last-ditch pleas to voters ahea ..

Trump, Harris make last-ditch pleas to voters ahead of Election Day, with Muslim ..

2 minutes ago
 MPAs directed to ensure presence in KP Assembly

MPAs directed to ensure presence in KP Assembly

2 minutes ago
 Striking workers weigh latest Boeing contract offe ..

Striking workers weigh latest Boeing contract offer

2 minutes ago
 Consul General Hussain Muhammad inspires youth at ..

Consul General Hussain Muhammad inspires youth at PAD’s Future Fest Education ..

11 minutes ago
 Flood mishandling fuels fury at Spain royals, PM: ..

Flood mishandling fuels fury at Spain royals, PM: experts

2 minutes ago
 Stock markets hesitant before knife-edge US electi ..

Stock markets hesitant before knife-edge US election

11 minutes ago
SHRC holds seminar on HR awareness & law

SHRC holds seminar on HR awareness & law

2 minutes ago
 KP CM vows to promote education on modern lines

KP CM vows to promote education on modern lines

2 minutes ago
 Senate approves 6 bills including Supreme Court (N ..

Senate approves 6 bills including Supreme Court (Number of Judges) (Amendment) B ..

2 minutes ago
 KP Assembly approves resolution for closing marria ..

KP Assembly approves resolution for closing marriages halls at 10pm

2 minutes ago
 NADRA has policy regarding children deprived of pa ..

NADRA has policy regarding children deprived of parental identity: Attaullah Tar ..

2 minutes ago
 4 private members bills smoothly sail through Sena ..

4 private members bills smoothly sail through Senate

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan