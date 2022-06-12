UrduPoint.com

Pendency Of Cases Declining As SC To Function During Summer Break

Umer Jamshaid Published June 12, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Pendency of cases declining as SC to function during summer break

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :In the last four months, the Supreme Court of Pakistan had witnessed a decline of 1,182 cases; meanwhile, during the last week ending on June 10, it had disposed of 568 cases.

Moreover, the institution of cases was 183 thereby reducing the backlog by further 385 cases.

The top court while being cognizant of pendency and backlog of cases would be functioning with the maximum strength at its Principal seat (Islamabad) as well as branch registries to dispense justice to the public at large during the summer spell that is commencing from June 13.

In the first week of summer spell, the Supreme court has constituted four benches: three at Islamabad and one at Karachi Branch Registry with two larger benches on June 13-14.

The same routine would be followed during the entire summer spell in current year.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Islamabad Supreme Court Same June From Top Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th June 2022

10 hours ago
 West Indies cricket team analyst hospitalized

West Indies cricket team analyst hospitalized

19 hours ago
 Punjab budget to be presented on June 13

Punjab budget to be presented on June 13

20 hours ago
 President condemns India on use of brutal force ag ..

President condemns India on use of brutal force against peaceful Muslim demonstr ..

20 hours ago
 Zadran brings Afghanistan T20 victory after thrill ..

Zadran brings Afghanistan T20 victory after thrilling run chase

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.