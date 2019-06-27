- Home
Pending Cases Could By Resolved By Availing Asset Declaration Scheme: Federal Board Of Revenue (FBR)
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Thursday clarified that taxpayers could resolve all their tax cases pending in Dispute Settlement by availing Assets Declaration Ordinance-2019.
In a statement issued here, the board said that all such cases could be settled through Section-6 (4) of Assets Declaration Ordinance-2019.
The board requested the taxpayers to avail this opportunity and resolve their disputes in accordance with Section 6(4) of Assets Declaration Ordinance-2019 and keep themselves away from prolonged litigation.