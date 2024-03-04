Open Menu

Pending Dues Of Rs 7.5m Paid To 53 People

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2024 | 10:11 PM

Pending dues of Rs 7.5m paid to 53 people

Due to efforts of the Ombudsman Punjab, pending dues of more than Rs 7.5 million of educational scholarships, farewell grant, death grant, monthly grant and marriage grant were paid to 53 people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Due to efforts of the Ombudsman Punjab, pending dues of more than Rs 7.5 million of educational scholarships, farewell grant, death grant, monthly grant and marriage grant were paid to 53 people.

According to details, on the orders of Ombudsman Punjab Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan, Punjab government created Valent Fund board, Secretary Punjab Workers Welfare Board, Secretary Labor and Human Resources Department Punjab, Welfare Fund Board, District Monitoring Officer education and Punjab Social Protection Authority in various districts. Relief of more than Rs 7,558,000 has been provided to 53 petitioners whose cases were pending due to various reasons.

In these cases, relief has been provided by the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab to the families of the deceased government employees, including the payment of farewell grant, death grant, monthly grant and marriage grant to the employees and 22 citizens have been given educational grants worth Rs. 852,000. Scholarships have also been paid.

Citizens from different districts are thankful to Ombudsman Punjab Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan for playing an effective role in resolving their grievances.

Related Topics

Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Marriage From Government Million

Recent Stories

Govt decides to allow livestock-related activities ..

Govt decides to allow livestock-related activities in Sibi Mela

5 minutes ago
 Chairman RBISE visits matriculation exam centers

Chairman RBISE visits matriculation exam centers

5 minutes ago
 UN Chief congratulates Shehbaz Sharif on becoming ..

UN Chief congratulates Shehbaz Sharif on becoming PM of Pakistan

5 minutes ago
 Commemorative Stamps launching ceremony held on Pa ..

Commemorative Stamps launching ceremony held on Pakistan- Belarus diplomatic tie ..

5 minutes ago
 c

C

5 minutes ago
 WAPDA chief for expediting work on Diamer Basha, D ..

WAPDA chief for expediting work on Diamer Basha, Dasu projects

14 minutes ago
ECP rejects SIC's request for reserved seats alloc ..

ECP rejects SIC's request for reserved seats allocation

14 minutes ago
 Man killed, 8 injured in collision among four vehi ..

Man killed, 8 injured in collision among four vehicles

9 minutes ago
 PPP issues party ticket to Ex, CM Quddus Bizenjo f ..

PPP issues party ticket to Ex, CM Quddus Bizenjo for Senate election

9 minutes ago
 Crackdown against alms-seekers in ICT: Dozen appre ..

Crackdown against alms-seekers in ICT: Dozen apprehended

9 minutes ago
 Two robbers' gangs busted

Two robbers' gangs busted

9 minutes ago
 Body of young man found in dried rain stream

Body of young man found in dried rain stream

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan