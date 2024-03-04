Pending Dues Of Rs 7.5m Paid To 53 People
Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2024 | 10:11 PM
Due to efforts of the Ombudsman Punjab, pending dues of more than Rs 7.5 million of educational scholarships, farewell grant, death grant, monthly grant and marriage grant were paid to 53 people
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Due to efforts of the Ombudsman Punjab, pending dues of more than Rs 7.5 million of educational scholarships, farewell grant, death grant, monthly grant and marriage grant were paid to 53 people.
According to details, on the orders of Ombudsman Punjab Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan, Punjab government created Valent Fund board, Secretary Punjab Workers Welfare Board, Secretary Labor and Human Resources Department Punjab, Welfare Fund Board, District Monitoring Officer education and Punjab Social Protection Authority in various districts. Relief of more than Rs 7,558,000 has been provided to 53 petitioners whose cases were pending due to various reasons.
In these cases, relief has been provided by the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab to the families of the deceased government employees, including the payment of farewell grant, death grant, monthly grant and marriage grant to the employees and 22 citizens have been given educational grants worth Rs. 852,000. Scholarships have also been paid.
Citizens from different districts are thankful to Ombudsman Punjab Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan for playing an effective role in resolving their grievances.
