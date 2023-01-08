UrduPoint.com

Pending Projects' Completion Top Priority: State Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 08, 2023 | 05:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :State Minister for Production and Industries Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi said on Sunday that completion of pending development projects was top priority of the coalition government, and elections would be held on time.

Talking to the media at Editorial Block, Company Bagh Sargodha, he said all mega projects in Sargodha were completed during the PPP era in the past. He said there was a plan to buy 100 acres of land in Sargodha to build an industrial zone, which was abandoned by the previous government. A gem precious stone factory had been set up during Pakistan People's Party government period, but work was stopped on it during the PTI government.

He said his first priority was to complete all pending projects at the earliest.

The state minister expressed his optimism that the PPP would win the upcoming elections across country. He said Imran Khan's government had pushed the country's economy to the brink of destruction. He said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government was working day and night to improve the national economy.

Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari apprised the world of Pakistan's importance during his recent visits to different countries.

A large number of civil society members, journalists and officials attended the function.

