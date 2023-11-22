Pending salaries of WSSC sanitation workers to be paid soon : CEO

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Syed Sada Hussain Shah, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) has said that the funds would soon be released to pay the pending salaries to the sanitation workers.

“It is our priority to pay the pending salaries of these sanitation workers as soon as possible, after which they will end the strike as their only demand for the payment of salaries will be resolved," he said.

Sada Hussain Shah added that

the issue of salaries and release of grant has been discussed with the Provincial Secretary of Local Government during a recent meeting held in Peshawar, we hope that the salaries of the employees will be paid immediately after the grant is provided.

Earlier, sanitation workers and staff of Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) DIKhan announced a complete strike and boycott of work for an indefinite period in protest against non-payment of salaries from the last two months.

The employees of WSSC appealed to the caretaker provincial government to take notice of the non-payment of their salaries for the last two months.

They said that employees of WSSC had not been paid salaries due to which their families were facing great hardships and they could not pay their utility bills, rent, fee of their children, adding that if the government would not address the issue they would continue their strike till the acceptance of their demands.

They asked the caretaker provincial government to resolve the issue and ensure payment of salaries to WSSC workers without any delay.

Meanwhile, sanitation and cleanliness was badly affected in the city due to the non-payment of salaries to the employees for the last two months. Heaps of dirt and garbage could be seen in the streets and roads but the relevant quarters had turned a blind eye to the issue.