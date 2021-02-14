UrduPoint.com
PEN's Student Shines In STEM Competition

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 07:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Brilliant student of Progressive Education Network (PEN) Muhammad Haider has won the Punjab 1st STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) competition for developing a 2-digit mechanical calculator.

STEM Careers Program is a joint venture of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Pakistan Institute of Engineering & Applied Sciences (PIEAS) to inspire the potential youth of the nation to pursue careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, said a press release issued on Sunday.

STEM Competition Award was held at Government Girls Elementary School Chaudhary Colony, Ichhra Lahore where Punjab's Education Minister Dr Murad Raas was the chief guest, it was further said.

Students from different schools of Punjab participated in the competition.

In the category of Math Model Project, a student of PEN school, Haider, of Grade 3 won the STEM Competition Award.

He developed a two-digit mechanical calculator model. He received the award from Pervaiz Akhtar Khan, District Education Authority, for his outstanding performance.

Speaking on the occasion CEO PEN Dr Muhammad Najeeb Khan said the the institution was providing opportunities to groom the potential of the talented students.

He said PEN was imparting education to over 70,000 poor students of 264 government schools in 16 districts of the country.

The CEO said professional training was also being given to 900 teachers of various schools working under PEN.

PEN has serving various schools in 12 districts of Punjab, two in Sindh and two Union Councils in Islamabad.

He said PEN has also provided ration to 11,600 families of poor and deserving students during the COVID-19.

He said the achievement of Muhammad Haider would also be made part of the PEN annual report .

