Pension Cards For Retiring Employees Launched

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 05:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Accountant General Punjab Mian Shuja-ud-Din Zaka said on Tuesday that initiation of Pension Cards would not only overcome the problems of newly retired employees/pensioners but also ensure abolition of undue delay in starting of their pension.

He was addressing as a chief guest at the launching ceremony of Anticipatory Pension and Distribution of Pension Cards among the pensioners here in the Conference Hall of AG Office Punjab.

AGPR (Lahore) Director General Dr. Tajamul Elahi and other high officials of AGPR (Accountant General Pakistan Revenue) were also present, while Accountant General Pakistan Sardar Azmat Shafi and Auditor General Pakistan Javed Jahangir also participated in the ceremony through video link.

Mian Shuja-ud-Din explained that Pension Card would be containing the entire service data of the respective retired employee thus giving a new identity to the pensioners. He also appreciated the efforts of Accountant General in this regard and assured that more effective steps would soon be taken for more facilitation of the retiring government employees.

He said that any retiring employee, who did not receive pension due to delay in clearance of his/her pension documents, would be paid regular monthly salary for one year and those paid salaries would be adjusted after initiation of his/her pension.

Addressing on the occasion, AGPR (Lahore) Director General Dr. Tajamul Elahi termed the anticipatory pension as good news for those employees attaining the age of superannuation this month.

He mentioned that earlier, the clearance of pension documents usually took up to one-and-half years but from now on, the retiring employee would get pension very next month of their last salary month.

The Pension Card would help in easy and speedy identification of the holder of the card, and initially, twenty pension cards were being issued, he added.

On this occasion, anticipatory pension certificates were also distributed among 19 officials of Federal departments, who are retiring from their government service this month.

More Stories From Pakistan

