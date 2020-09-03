Pensioners demand govt of increasing pension

Pensioners demanded of the Federal and provincial governments to increase pension of employees so that they could maintain their livings

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Pensioners demanded of the Federal and provincial governments to increase pension of employees so that they could maintain their livings.

In a statement here on Thursday pensioners Rana Waliyat Ali, Rao Liaq, Raja Kausar Khan, Sultan Majood and others said that govt should raise hundred percent pensions of all those staffers who had retired five years ago.

They stated 80 PC pension should be increased of all employees who retired less than five years ago.

They informed that they were suffering a lot due to no addition in pensions.

They were expecting raise in salaries and pension of the employees for this year too, but unfortunately it could not happen.

It has been difficulty for them to keep body and soul together in sky rocketing inflation, they said and added that due to financial restrains, many pensioners were facing mental frustration which has resulted in their deaths.