UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pensioners Demand Govt Of Increasing Pension

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 05:03 PM

Pensioners demand govt of increasing pension

Pensioners demanded of the Federal and provincial governments to increase pension of employees so that they could maintain their livings

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Pensioners demanded of the Federal and provincial governments to increase pension of employees so that they could maintain their livings.

In a statement here on Thursday pensioners Rana Waliyat Ali, Rao Liaq, Raja Kausar Khan, Sultan Majood and others said that govt should raise hundred percent pensions of all those staffers who had retired five years ago.

They stated 80 PC pension should be increased of all employees who retired less than five years ago.

They informed that they were suffering a lot due to no addition in pensions.

They were expecting raise in salaries and pension of the employees for this year too, but unfortunately it could not happen.

It has been difficulty for them to keep body and soul together in sky rocketing inflation, they said and added that due to financial restrains, many pensioners were facing mental frustration which has resulted in their deaths.

Related Topics

All Government

Recent Stories

IHC orders federal govt to give another chance to ..

14 minutes ago

Over Rs 538 billion adds to circular debt in last ..

1 minute ago

Fishing sector of int'l quality standards can brin ..

1 minute ago

Labour Deptt issues 115 challans for violating Min ..

1 minute ago

Police trace out blind murder case

1 minute ago

Lukashenko Expects to Resolve All Sensitive Issues ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.