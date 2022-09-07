UrduPoint.com

Pensioners Demand Revoking Of Medical Sealing

Umer Jamshaid Published September 07, 2022 | 06:51 PM

A meeting of All Pakistan Pensioners Association District Swabi here on Wednesday demanded to revoke medical sealing keeping in view inflation and price increase of medicines

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :A meeting of All Pakistan Pensioners Association District Swabi here on Wednesday demanded to revoke medical sealing keeping in view inflation and price increase of medicines.

Participants of meeting said that pensioners are facing problems due to inflation and are unable to buy medicines.

They demanded that sealing of medical allowance should be revoked and existing allowance should be increased by fifty percent.

They expressed gratitude to the government for fifteen percent pension increase and said that ten percent arrears of last April and May should be given to pensioners.

