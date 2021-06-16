UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pensioners Facilitation Center Inaugurated At UAF

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 06:00 PM

Pensioners Facilitation Center inaugurated at UAF

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad has set up a state-of-the-art pensioners facilitation center under one window to address their grievances.

The center was inaugurated by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Anas Sarwar Qureshi along with Treasurer Umar Saeed Qadri here on Wednesday.

On the occasion, Prof Dr Anas Sarwar stressed the need to leave no stone unturned for the facilitation of the pensioners.

He said the UAF was bringing about many reforms for the campus community that will help them improve their efficiency.

Administrative Officer Ghulam Dastageer, Account Officer Asim and other notables also attended the function.

Related Topics

University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Vivo creates beautiful moments in the opening cere ..

17 minutes ago

Dubai Police represents UAE in ‘Mille Miglia’ ..

36 minutes ago

104,068 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

51 minutes ago

PTCL signs MoU with GCU for providing premium ICT ..

54 minutes ago

West eyes pre-Covid normal as Moscow orders mandat ..

27 minutes ago

6 arrested, arms & car recovered

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.