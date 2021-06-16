Pensioners Facilitation Center inaugurated at UAF

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad has set up a state-of-the-art pensioners facilitation center under one window to address their grievances.

The center was inaugurated by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Anas Sarwar Qureshi along with Treasurer Umar Saeed Qadri here on Wednesday.

On the occasion, Prof Dr Anas Sarwar stressed the need to leave no stone unturned for the facilitation of the pensioners.

He said the UAF was bringing about many reforms for the campus community that will help them improve their efficiency.

Administrative Officer Ghulam Dastageer, Account Officer Asim and other notables also attended the function.