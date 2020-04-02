Pensioners of Pakistan Post to receive pensions at their doorstep

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Retired employees of Pakistan Post (PP) from across the country on Thursday highly praised the initiative of Pakistan Post for delivering pensions at doorstep of the pensioners amid Coronavirus pandemic.

While thanking the Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services, Murad Saeed, former Director General Pakistan Post Fazli Sattar Khan said that the initiative was big relief for the pensioners of the department.

He said in the past pensioners had to wait in long queues to get their pensions, but after this initiative they would free from this duty.

A retired employee Muhammad Niaz said it was a good omen that the government was taking care of the pensioners and elderly people,besides protecting them from coronavirus outbreak.

On the special directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan around 1.3 million retired employees of Pakistan Post were being delivered pensions at their doorstep, said a recent statement of Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed.