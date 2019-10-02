UrduPoint.com
Pensioners Seek Raise In Medical Allowance

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 11:03 PM

Pensioners on Wednesday urged the authorities concerned to raise the medical allowance to combat inflation and the rising cost of medicines

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Pensioners on Wednesday urged the authorities concerned to raise the medical allowance to combat inflation and the rising cost of medicines.

At the general body meeting the Senior Citizens Foundation, it was observed that the existing medical allowance was insufficient to meet the medical expenses as the prices of medicines of all categories, including life saving drugs, had gone up during the last few years.

Chairing the meeting, Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan emphasized the need for increasing the financial resources of the Foundation.

He urged the government to pass the Senior Citizens Bill at the earliest to ensure the socio-economic welfare of senior citizens.

Dr Qadeer Khan also called for payment of group insurance amount to the pensioners.

He also complained that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) had not allotted a plot for the Foundation.

