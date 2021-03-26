Pensioners to get maximum relief in upcoming budget: Jhagra

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :KP Minister for Finance, Taimur Saleem Jhagra Friday said that pensioners problem would be resolved and they will be granted their due right.

Talking to a delegation of All Pakistan Pensioners Association, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said that proposals presented by the pensioners would be considered in the upcoming budget and assured that they would leave no stone unturned in provision of maximum relief to them. Special Secretary Finance, Mohammad Ayaz Khan and Shah Mahmood were also present on the occasion.

The delegation of pensioners association was led by Fazal Mabood while other office bearers including Fida Mohammad Durrani, Zakirullah also accompanied him.

During meeting, the delegation of the pensioners association briefed the provincial minister about problems faced by them and also presented a charter of demand.

The delegation demanded increase in the medical allowance and allocation of job quota for the children of pensioners on the basis of their qualification and capabilities.

The delegation also demanded 100% increase in the pension of the septuagenarian pensioners as well as the pension of their families.

The provincial minister said that he is fully aware of the problems faced by the pensioners and they would be granted their due right in the upcoming budget.

He agreed with the demands of the delegation and stressed need for work on the pension rules and pledged that it would be stream lined soon.

In the meanwhile, the provincial minister directed the Special Secretary Finance for the constitution of a committee comprising the representatives of finance, administration and establishment departments to resolve the problems of pensioners.