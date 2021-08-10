UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Secretary, Pakistani Army Chief Discuss Situation In Afghanistan - Spokesperson

Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 03:30 AM

Pentagon Secretary, Pakistani Army Chief Discuss Situation in Afghanistan - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) US and Pakistan's top defense officials during a phone conversation discussed the ongoing situation in Afghanistan as well as regional security, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said in a readout.

The phone conversation took place on the eve of the meeting of the extended troika of Russia, China and the United States along with Pakistan on an Afghan settlement.

"Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke by phone with Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa to discuss our mutual goals of security and stability in the region," Department of Defense Press Secretary John Kirby said in a readout on Monday.

"Secretary Austin and General Bajwa discussed the ongoing situation in Afghanistan, regional security and stability, and the bilateral defense relationship more broadly."

Escalating violence in Afghanistan over the past week has left nearly 130 children dead, according to UNICEF, as the Taliban have ramped up an offensive and began capturing provincial capitals.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Dead Afghanistan Army Russia China Pentagon General Qamar Javed Bajwa Austin United States Top

Recent Stories

Pakistan Embassy in Tokyo hosts Javelin thrower Ar ..

Pakistan Embassy in Tokyo hosts Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem

3 hours ago
 Ganga Ram Mother & Child Block to be functional by ..

Ganga Ram Mother & Child Block to be functional by June 2022: Dr Yasmin Rashid

3 hours ago
 Hot, humid weather forecast

Hot, humid weather forecast

3 hours ago
 Belarus leader hits out as West ramps up sanctions ..

Belarus leader hits out as West ramps up sanctions

3 hours ago
 World acknowledges Pak efforts for Afghan peace: M ..

World acknowledges Pak efforts for Afghan peace: Munir Akram

3 hours ago
 English football club ready for sale to 'criminal' ..

English football club ready for sale to 'criminal': report

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.