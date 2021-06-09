Peope urged to plant maximum saplings

Managing Director, Taj Corporation Limited, Muhammad Aslam Shaikh urged the people to plant maximum saplings to enhance forests and trees which would help control the problems of environmental pollution which is rapidly rising due to deforestation

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Managing Director, Taj Corporation Limited, Muhammad Aslam Shaikh urged the people to plant maximum saplings to enhance forests and trees which would help control the problems of environmental pollution which is rapidly rising due to deforestation.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony, organized by Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) here on Wednesday.

He said it is need of the hour to increase the forest area by accelerating the speed of plantation process adding, the government could not achieve the task alone and the people belonging to all walks of life should come forward and play a positive role in this regard.

CEO Shaikh said that maximum saplings would be planted with the help and cooperation of the IGHDS, civil society, officials and students during the campaign, He said that the staff members of the corporation had been activated to make sure proper forestation in their respective areas which will be inspected by the senior forest officers.

He further said the main objective of the Tree Plantation Campaign is to create awareness among people to plant maximum trees so that problems of environmental pollution due to rapidly rising population could be controlled.

Chief Coordination Officer IGHDS, Ms Keenjhar Nazeer, Maqsood Imam, Saleem Bhutti, Riaz Samo, Bakhtwar Soomro and others also spoke on the occasion.