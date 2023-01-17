UrduPoint.com

People Access PM Office Through Citizens' Portal To Resolve Their Issues: Murtaza

Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2023 | 12:50 PM

People access PM Office through citizens' portal to resolve their issues: Murtaza

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :For dispensing speedy justice to the citizens, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Tuesday said the public can access the Prime Minister's office through the Pakistan Citizen Portal (PCP) for the resolution of their complaints.

Replying to a question in the Senate Session, he said that by using the forum of PCP, people can submit their complaints to the Prime Minister's Office and the line departments/offices for early resolution of their grievances.

He said that the Pakistan Citizen Portal had a total of 4,044,499 registered users who have lodged 5,004,647 complaints, out of which 4,921,478 (98%) had been processed and closed as per relevant laws and regulations.

The Pakistan Citizen Portal has an overall 48% positive feedback from the citizen, he added.

To another query, he said that a representative is nominated by the prime minister in the citizen portal to resolve public complaints.

