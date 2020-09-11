UrduPoint.com
People Across Balochistan Mark Quaid's Death Anniversary

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 08:35 PM

People across Balochistan mark Quaid's death anniversary

People across Balochistan observed the death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah with a renewed commitment to continue the individual and collective role for making Pakistan progressive and prosperous in letter and spirit as envisioned by father of the nation

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :People across Balochistan observed the death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah with a renewed commitment to continue the individual and collective role for making Pakistan progressive and prosperous in letter and spirit as envisioned by father of the nation.

The day dawned with special prayers in the mosques across the province for the integrity, solidarity, progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

Quaid Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was the leader who unites the people under the banner of islam to protect their rights.

Balochistan was comprised of four states namely Makran, Lasbela, Kharan and Kalat who after the partition they opted for annexation with Pakistan.

Unlike other states, Jinnah was personally interested in the case of Kalat. He wanted Kalat to become a part of Pakistan.

Quaid had a special love for Balochistan and its people and that was the reason he, along with his sister Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah, had chosen to spend last days of his life in the province.

Special ceremonies were held in the province to paid tribute to the father of the nation. Various social, political and intellectual organizations held special programmes to observe this day.

Addressing these ceremonies, the speakers paid glorious tributes to the founder of Pakistan besides highlighting his hectic life, ideas and achievements which led to the establishment of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

Addressing the ceremony, the speakers shed light on the leadership qualities of Muhammad Ali Jinnah. They said the best way to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam was to continue his mission with national spirit for making Pakistan a fully prosperous and developed country as envisioned by late father of the nation.

