People across KP express solidarity with Kashmiris, condemn Indian atrocities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) People across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa observed Youm-e-Ishtehsal Kashmir and staged rallies and demonstration on Tuesday to express solidarity with Kashmiris and condemn the atrocity of Indian security forces against them.

In this connection, a procession was staged on Sahibzada Abdul Qayyum Road. The procession participated by a large number of students, teachers, civil society, trading and lawyers’ communities was led by Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi. Advisor to KP Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Dr Mohammad Ali Saif also participated in the rally.

The rally started from the gate of the Governor’s House marched on the Sahibzada Abdul Qayyum Road till Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

Addressing the participants of the rally, the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi said, six years have passed since the barbaric abolition of the special status of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK) by India.

He said that today the world community is silent over the atrocity of Indian security forces against innocent Kashmiris who are struggling for their just right to self-determination. But, whenever the issue of Palestine comes to limelight then all super powers come forward to support Israel.

The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that they have always adopted peaceful mean of diplomacy for expressing solidarity with Kashmiris in their struggle for independence.

He said that due to powerful diplomacy, Pakistan has sidelined India in the world and today the whole world is appreciating us, as our security forces due to strong faith and spirit have defeated an enemy, which was considered stronger than us in all fields. He said that the stronger response of Pakistan stunned the whole world and they begun appeals for the stoppage of the war.

Faisal Karim Kundi said that when we are capable of giving a tit-for-tat response to India within only 72 to 76 hours. Then our peaceful diplomatic endeavours should be accepted and we should not be compelled to go for a last and decisive war for the liberation of Kashmir.

He appealed the world community in general and United Nations in particular to implement the resolutions regarding Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir in letter and spirit to grant independence to Kashmiris from the yoke of India.

The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that the day is not far away when Jammu and Kashmir will be the part and parcel of Pakistan and Kashmiris will live their lives with independence.

On the occasion of Youm-e-Ishtehsal Kashmir, the Directorate General of sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also organized a solidarity walk at Peshawar Sports’ Complex to raise voice against Indian atrocities and express unwavering support for the Kashmiris in their struggle for the right to self-determination. Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,Tashfeen Haider led the walk.

Participants of the walk carried banners and placards inscribed with slogans supporting Kashmiris’ right to self-determination and condemning India’s illegal occupation.

Through powerful chants and messages, the marchers expressed complete solidarity with the Kashmiri people and reaffirmed their commitment to supporting their just struggle for independence.

Similar, walks, rallies and processions have also been reported from Mardan, Charsadda, Malakand, Swat, Shangla, Abbottabad, Haripur, Kohat, Karak, Hangu, D.I.Khan and the merged districts of the erstwhile federally administered tribal area (FATA).

APP/aqk