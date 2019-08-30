People across Pakistan come out as nation observes Kashmir Hour

On the appeal of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistanis on Friday came out to observe 'Kashmir Hour'.In the federal capital, the main event is being held outside the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) where a large gathering was addressed by the prime minister

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th August, 2019) On the appeal of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistanis on Friday came out to observe 'Kashmir Hour'.In the Federal capital, the main event is being held outside the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) where a large gathering was addressed by the prime minister.

Along with the premier, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and Prime Minister's Special Assistant Naeem ul Haque are also in attendance."Today all of Pakistan, wherever there are Pakistanis, whether they are our school students, or shopkeepers or labourers, today all of us are standing with our Kashmiris," the premier said."Our Kashmiris are going through a very tough time," he added.The premier said that the ideology of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) had taken over India, "the way the Nazi party had taken over Germany.""They think that Muslims should be taught a lesson, that they are not equal citizens," he said, adding: "Today the whole world is seeing what is happening in Kashmir."Prime Minister Imran said he told all the leaders he spoke to that if the international community did not stand up to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "fascist government" the effect would be felt in the whole world.

The premier said that if India planned to take any action in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, "every brick will be countered with a stone.""Forget the media they did not [Indian] opposition leaders go to Srinagar."The national anthem and Kashmir's anthem were played at the start of the event.Another event is being held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr where President Arif Alvi addressed the crowd.education institutions, government and private offices, banks, traders, lawyers and military authorities are taking part in the events.All traffic signals turned red at noon.

It was earlier reported that ambulances would be allowed to move without any hindrance as one of the lanes of roads would remain clear for emergency services.While addressing the nation on Monday, Prime Minister Imran had announced that an event will be held every week to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people, starting from August 30.