People Advised To Adopt Health Safety Measures During Cattle Markets Visit
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2024 | 06:34 PM
Head of Indus Hospital’s Contagious Diseases Department, Dr. Naseem Salahuddin, has advised people to be in proper clothing and apply insect repellant to open parts of their bodies when visiting cattle markets to buy sacrificial animals to be safe against the risk of contracting any contagious disease communicable from animals to humans
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Head of Indus Hospital’s Contagious Diseases Department, Dr. Naseem Salahuddin, has advised people to be in proper clothing and apply insect repellant to open parts of their bodies when visiting cattle markets to buy sacrificial animals to be safe against the risk of contracting any contagious disease communicable from animals to humans.
She told media persons on Friday that those visiting cattle markets should wear clothes with full sleeves, besides socks and a pair of shoes.
She said, "Some suitable insect repellants will also be applied to parts of the body like hands that are open."
Upon returning from the markets, people should check their bodies to find the presence of any insects, like ticks.
If found, it should be removed gently and should not be pressed and killed on the body. People should then take a bath or traditional ‘Ghussal’ and wear clean clothes, she suggested.
The doctor said, "Ticks are usually found on animals, and if the animal is infected by Congo, a hemorrhagic virus, then it can be dangerous if it comes into contact with the human body."
They further suggested that people should also be careful when performing sacrifices, adding that if the blood of an infected animal touches some part of the human body during slaughter, it could be harmful. Butchers or other people should wear gloves while slaughtering animals to be on the safe side.
APP/shn/ifi
Recent Stories
LHC CJ believes ‘establishment’s interference into judiciary to end soon
BSDSB executing comprehensive heat wave response project: Razaq
Khalid Maqbool urges spreading NCA’s message in world
HU, Metrix Pakistan organizes day long career development workshop
Distt admin bans tomatoes transportation, closes down illegal cattle markets
Ban on electronic cigarettes, vapes, nicotine pouches
To protect the natural beauty of the River Kunhar and other streams KDA and Star ..
PSX closed at historic high level of 76,706 points
Ministry of Health cares for pilgrims during Hajj season
Pakistan offers vast opportunities for foreign investment across multiple sector ..
Foreign Minister receives phone call from acting Iranian FM
Punjab presented tax-free budget with largest ADP: ministers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LHC CJ believes ‘establishment’s interference into judiciary to end soon24 minutes ago
-
BSDSB executing comprehensive heat wave response project: Razaq8 minutes ago
-
Khalid Maqbool urges spreading NCA’s message in world8 minutes ago
-
HU, Metrix Pakistan organizes day long career development workshop8 minutes ago
-
Ban on electronic cigarettes, vapes, nicotine pouches8 minutes ago
-
To protect the natural beauty of the River Kunhar and other streams KDA and Star Hydro power company ..8 minutes ago
-
Federal minister stresses future-ready education45 minutes ago
-
IFA destroys 13k contaminated milk in ICT45 minutes ago
-
IFA destroys 13,000 litres contaminated milk in ICT46 minutes ago
-
Countrywide cattle markets, bazaars witnessing huge rush of customers46 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi calls on President Asif Ali Zardari55 minutes ago
-
HU, Matrix Pakistan organizes day long career development workshop55 minutes ago