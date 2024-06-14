People advised to adopt health safety measures during cattle markets visit

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Head of Indus Hospital’s Contagious Diseases Department, Dr. Naseem Salahuddin, has advised people to be in proper clothing and apply insect repellant to open parts of their bodies when visiting cattle markets to buy sacrificial animals to be safe against the risk of contracting any contagious disease communicable from animals to humans.

She told media persons on Friday that those visiting cattle markets should wear clothes with full sleeves, besides socks and a pair of shoes.

She said, "Some suitable insect repellants will also be applied to parts of the body like hands that are open."

Upon returning from the markets, people should check their bodies to find the presence of any insects, like ticks.

If found, it should be removed gently and should not be pressed and killed on the body. People should then take a bath or traditional ‘Ghussal’ and wear clean clothes, she suggested.

The doctor said, "Ticks are usually found on animals, and if the animal is infected by Congo, a hemorrhagic virus, then it can be dangerous if it comes into contact with the human body."

They further suggested that people should also be careful when performing sacrifices, adding that if the blood of an infected animal touches some part of the human body during slaughter, it could be harmful. Butchers or other people should wear gloves while slaughtering animals to be on the safe side.

