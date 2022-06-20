People advised to adopt precautionary measures during monsoon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has advised its customers to adopt precautionary measures for safety during monsoon.

FESCO spokesperson Tahir Sheikh said here Monday that women should avoid using metal wires to spread clothes for drying.

Use three-pin shoes electronics instruments besides making earth of instruments/appliances at homes.

People should keep wooden pieces under their feet while ironing clothes and avoid touching electric appliances with wet hands, he maintained.

He also asked the people to inform FESCO emergency numbers- 118 or sub-divisional complaintcentre or FESCO customer service centre in case of current in electric poles.